Four murder suspects sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 16

Four suspects arrested by the police in connection with kidnapping and murder of nine-year-old Sukhmandeep Kaur were sent to judicial custody by a local court after expiry of their police remand.

The police have started investigation to identify the godman who gave advice to the suspects for sacrificing a child to ensure brisk business at the marriage palace which they had taken on contract in March this year. The palace was running into losses.

Harsandeep Singh, SHO, Verka police station, said the court sent the suspects to judicial custody as their police remand was not required at present. The police had recovered the weapon used for murdering the girl and blood stained cloths of the suspects.