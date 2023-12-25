Four nabbed with 381-grams heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 24

The Amritsar (Rural) police arrested three persons and recovered a total of 381grams of heroin from their possession in two separate incidents yesterday.

According to the police, Mandeep was arrested from Meharbanpura village. Mandeep was consuming drugs in the car when he was intercepted by a police patrolling party. During search, the police seized 281 grams of heroin from his possession.

The suspects in custody of the Amritsar (Rural) police on Sunday. Tribune photo

During preliminary probe, it was found that Mandeep used to procure contraband from another person identified as Deep of Amarkot village. In the second incident, the Ajnala police arrested Swaraj Singh and Nishan Singh from Ugar Aulakh village. Officials said on seeing the cops, the duo tried to run away, but were caught by the police. Their search led to the recovery of 100 grams of heroin from them.

In the third incident, the Jandiala police nabbed a youth identified as Jugraj Singh, a resident of Sheikhupura village, while he was consuming drugs.