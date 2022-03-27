Four nabbed with pistols, cartridges

Amritsar, March 26
The city police have nabbed four persons for allegedly possessing illegal pistols and live cartridges. They were wanted by the police in robbery and snatching cases.
Jujhar Singh, alias Hazara, of Kale Ghanupur and Gurwinder Singh, alias Dolu, of Kale Ghanupur were arrested with a countrymade pistol along with six live cartridges. They arrested Nachhatar Singh of Dhingra Colony and Ali Kumar of the Gawal Mandi area and recovered a pistol, two bullets and a motorcycle from their possession in another incident. They were wanted in a robbery case occurred on January 12 last year. Assistant Commissioner of Police Tushar Gupta said all accused had around six criminal cases of different nature, including snatching and under the Arms Act, registered against them.
He said the accused were produced in a court that remanded them in police custody. More recoveries were likely to be made from them. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...
‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies
White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh
Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa
Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...
Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29
Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...