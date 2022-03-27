Four nabbed with pistols, cartridges

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

The city police have nabbed four persons for allegedly possessing illegal pistols and live cartridges. They were wanted by the police in robbery and snatching cases.

Jujhar Singh, alias Hazara, of Kale Ghanupur and Gurwinder Singh, alias Dolu, of Kale Ghanupur were arrested with a countrymade pistol along with six live cartridges. They arrested Nachhatar Singh of Dhingra Colony and Ali Kumar of the Gawal Mandi area and recovered a pistol, two bullets and a motorcycle from their possession in another incident. They were wanted in a robbery case occurred on January 12 last year. Assistant Commissioner of Police Tushar Gupta said all accused had around six criminal cases of different nature, including snatching and under the Arms Act, registered against them.

He said the accused were produced in a court that remanded them in police custody. More recoveries were likely to be made from them. —