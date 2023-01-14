Four nabbed with stolen items

Amritsar, January 13
The police have arrested four snatchers and recovered a bike, two scooters and five stolen mobile phones from their possession.
Those arrested were identified as Sajan Singh of Fatehgarh Churian Road, Gurpartap Singh of Nangali village, Mani Kumar and Akashdeep Singh of Baba Deep Singh Colony here.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said three days ago, the police intercepted Sajan, Gurpartap and Mani Kumar at a naka near Janta Colony, when they were coming from Rattan Singh Chowk to Kitchlew Chowk on a scooter. He said the accused tried to flee the spot after taking a U-turn when the cops signaled them to stop. Nevertheless, they were overpowered and arrested.
During interrogation, the accused could not produce documents of ownership of the scooter. He said later, the scooter was found to be stolen from Loharka Road. The ACP said on their disclosure, the police arrested their fourth accomplice Akashdeep Singh.
The police confiscated a motorcycle, two Activa scooters and five stolen mobile phones from their possession.
