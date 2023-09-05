Four of snatchers' gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 4

CIA staff arrested four members of a snatchers’ gang and confiscated a car, a pistol, a sharp-edged weapon, and two stolen bikes from their possession here on Monday.

Those arrested were identified as Gurjit Singh, alias Baba of Kaura village (Gurdaspur), Dharminder Singh of Chak Aul village (Gurdaspur), Kulbir Singh of Bhoma village (Gurdaspur) and Gurprabhjit Singh of Cheema Bath village in Beas (Amritsar). One of their accomplices, identified as Jaskaranpreet Singh of Kaure village, is absconding.

Amandeep Singh, in charge, CIA staff, said police teams were investigating two snatching instances in which victims were assaulted and robbed by the unidentified snatchers. During investigations, the police zeroed in on the five suspects and four of them were arrested by the police. He said the accused had several criminal cases registered against them.

They were currently on police remand and further investigations were in progress. The police may likely to solve several snatching incidents occurred in the city.

