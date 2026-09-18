Four-point plan chalked out to curb conversions, caste bias

More than 40 Sikh saints and religious leaders from across Punjab gathered in Amritsar for a chintan baithak on Thursday to deliberate on social challenges, including unlawful religious conversions, caste discrimination and the drug menace.

Chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, the meeting stressed that while freedom of faith must be respected, conversions through coercion, fraud, undue influence, allurement or the exploitation of vulnerable communities are unacceptable.

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Sahney announced that a campaign against unlawful conversion practices has already been launched across 10 villages in Jalandhar, with a strong emphasis on grassroots awareness and social engagement.

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The meeting adopted a four-point social resolution calling for the removal of caste discrimination from villages and gurdwaras, dignified reintegration of those who voluntarily return to the Sikh fold, economic support for SC families, and expansion of the Sikhya Langar movement for youth empowerment.

Sawhney said the drug crisis was another major focus, with participants calling for simultaneous action against supply networks and greater emphasis on rehabilitation.

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Drug crisis and rehabilitation

The drug menace was a major focus of the meeting, with participants expressing deep concern over the persistent supply chain and its devastating impact on Punjab’s youth and families. Government data indicates a 164% increase in admissions to drug de-addiction centres across the state.

Sahney noted that tackling the crisis requires a robust two-pronged response: dismantling the supply chain simultaneously while strengthening de-addiction, rehabilitation and reintegration.

“We need a cohesive approach against drug abuse,” Sahney said, describing it as a human problem requiring a strong, sustained solution. “We must not only check the availability of drugs, but also focus on integrating rehabilitated youth into the mainstream and offering them employment.”

Wider political significance

The deliberations carry notable political significance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Sahney, who recently parted ways with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has spoken publicly about his longstanding ideological alignment with the BJP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah previously pledged to enact strict laws against religious conversions during a Punjab Badlav rally in Moga earlier this year.

The baithak also touched upon other critical issues facing the state, including youth unemployment, Punjab’s mounting debt, environmental and water concerns, and agrarian challenges.

The assembly resolved to translate these deliberations into a broader social movement focused on curbing unlawful conversions, eliminating casteism, boosting support for vulnerable communities, empowering youth and driving a sustained response to the state’s drug emergency.