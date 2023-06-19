Four robbers loot gold, cash from house

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 18

Four persons looted gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees and cash from the house of Jugraj Singh on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Jugraj Singh along with his family was sleeping in the house when the robbers broke into the house.

The dacoits searched all almirahs of the house and took away gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh from the house. The family came to know of the incident on Saturday morning. ASI Rashpal Singh from the Sadar Police, Tarn Taran, said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this regard.