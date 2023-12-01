Four robbers snatch Rs 18K, bike from recovery agent

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 30

Four robbers looted Rs 18,000 from a recovery agent of a private firm at Sarchur village in Majitha here on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred when the agent was returning to his office after collecting instalments from clients.

The police have registered an FIR in this connection. Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Jangla village of Ghaniye Ke Bangar in Gurdaspur district, told the police that he worked in Bajwa Finance Company at Sarchur village as recovery agent.

The victim said yesterday, he went to several villages in Majitha on company’s bike for collecting instalments. He said after collecting Rs 10,200 he was returning to office at Sarchur village from Tarpai village.

The victim said two bike-borne persons, who were standing on the Tarpai road, signalled him to stop. The duo told the victim that their motorcycle had run out of fuel. They asked him for help for taking their bike till the next bus stop. The victim said one of the suspects sat pillion on his motorcycle.

The victim said before he could realise, the suspects caught hold of him and two more persons emerged from nearby fields. One of the suspects pointed a pistol at his thigh and asked him to handover whatever cash he had with him.

The four suspects took away Rs 10,200 and Rs 7,800 from the victim’s pockets. They also snatched victim’s mobile phone, purse and company’s motorcycle and fled from the spot.

The police said a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against four robbers. The police said further investigation was in progress and the suspects would be nabbed soon.