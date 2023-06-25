Four snatchers held; 2 bikes, phone seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

The Amritsar police have nabbed four snatchers involved in a number of snatching incidents in the city. They were identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Nag Khurd village, Gurpreet Singh of Bhitewad village, Amit Singh of 88-foot road and Amritpal Singh of Daduwal village in Majitha.

They police have recovered a mobile phone and two bikes from their possession. According to the police, the accused had snatched a mobile and a bike from Aman Sahota, a resident of Rajasansi area, on June 6 midnight when was returning home after his work from a marriage resort.

Amandeep Singh, in charge, CIA staff, said the accused were habitual offenders and had several cases including of snatching and arms act registered against him. Gurpreet of Nag Khurd village had four criminal cases while Gurpreet of Bhitwad village had one case of arms act. Both had come out of jail on November 2021. The accused were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigations. “We are likely to crack more cases of snatching during further interrogation of the accused. More recoveries are also likely from them,” said Amandeep.