Fraudster posing as waste management company worker dupes residents

Amritsar, March 9
Such is the way with fraudsters that they always find a new way to dupe unsuspecting residents. In a never before heard of way, a fraudster posing as an employee of a private company hired by the municipal corporation (MC) collected monthly waste collection charges from several homes in Sant Avenue, Kashmir Avenue and Mall Avenue.
Many unsuspecting residents readily gave Rs 100 each as the monthly waste collection charges when the person posing as an employee of the firm stated that he had exhausted the copy of bills and these would be delivered soon.
A resident Gurjit Kaur, who was duped by the fraudster, said, “It never occurred to me that I was being duped. It was after few days when I asked safai karamcharis collecting waste from houses about the person and told them that he had not delivered the bill receipt even after a week. They told me that the company had received similar complaints from many other households.”
“Though it is not a big amount and there is no reason why one would go to the police or other authorities, people need to be aware,” she said. The same person also stole a bicycle of a domestic help from a house in the Sant Avenue area. “I was working in kitchen when I heard the front gate open. I did not bother to check as I thought that it might be someone from the family. However, when I finished my work, I found my cycle missing,” the domestic help said.
The fraudster was captured in footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area, said Karnail Singh, owner of the house. He said the suspect entered the house without showing any signs of fear and left with bicycle within 45 seconds.
