Free coaching for girls to crack CAT for biz schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

Punjab Skill Development Mission in collaboration with District Employment and Business Bureau, Amritsar and Rahi Prayas Education and Charitable Society has started free coaching for girls for various competitive exams for the IIM and other top management institutes in the country. The coaching will be provided initially to 100 girls from needy families at the office of District Employment Bureau.

“The main objective is to provide an opportunity to pursue higher education to the needy aspirants. Candidates have to register at www.punjab100.com to register for free coaching. The Bureau will also be providing free of cost skill development training to girls who have completed graduation.

The registration is absolutely free,” informed officials from the District Employment and Business Bureau. The last date to apply for it is May 27, after which an entrance test would be conducted to shortlist 100 candidates for free coaching among the registered candidates. The date of entrance exam is May 28, 2023. The test will be of 60 minutes duration. The candidate will be informed about the time and place of the test in advance. For more information contact helpline number 9877511555.