Free health camp marks Ayurveda Day celebrations in Tarn Taran

11th National Ayurveda Day was celebrated at Ayushman Arogya Kendra, Kang, on Wednesday, under the leadership of District Ayurvedic/Unani Officer Dr Sandeep Shridhar.

The celebrations commenced with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a free ayurvedic health camp.

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Dr Manvinder Kaur and Dr Charu Arora provided medical consultations, diabetes screening, blood pressure (BP) monitoring, and comprehensive patient care. Pharmacist Anita Kaushal managed the distribution of medicines. Support staff Jatinder Kaur, along with yoga instructor Amritpal Singh, facilitated patient care and wellness sessions. Part-time staff members Bhajan Singh and Simarjit Kaur assisted in smooth management and event arrangements.