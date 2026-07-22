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Home / Amritsar / Free healthcare, tests for 2,700 villagers

Free healthcare, tests for 2,700 villagers

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Pathankot, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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There are nearly a hundred OPDs in the health facility every day.
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The AAP clinic of the village is highly successful in providing basic healthcare to 2,700 odd villagers.

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There are nearly a hundred OPDs in the health facility every day.

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Minister Lal Chand said, “Such clinics are reducing the burden on government hospitals by treating minor ailments. We faced several challenges while establishing the clinic but eventually we managed to construct it and ensure that villagers would not have to travel to Pathankot or visit private hospitals to get treatment. The clinic here provides free consultations, more than a hundred free medicines and nearly 50 diagnostic tests. A state-conducted survey found that the satisfaction rate of the clinic is 96 per cent. Critics argue that pulling regular staff from existing, understaffed government hospitals to operate these clinics is counterproductive. However, all this is false propaganda initiated by rival parties. Our clinic is functioning with adequate staff and advanced medical equipment.”

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