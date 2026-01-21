Free joint replacement surgeries to be held under ‘Freedom Drive’ in Amritsar

Amandeep Hospital, in partnership with Ujala Cygnus, has announced the launch of ‘Dr Avtar Singh’s Joint Freedom Drive’, a humanitarian initiative aimed at restoring mobility and dignity to underprivileged patients suffering from severe joint pain.

Advertisement

Under the initiative, 26 free joint replacement surgeries will be performed for economically weaker and deserving patients from across Punjab over the course of the year. The campaign is led by Dr Avtar Singh, Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, Amandeep Hospital, in partnership with Ujala Cygnus, and a pioneer in joint replacement surgery in North India.

Advertisement

Joint replacement surgery is often life-changing but remains financially inaccessible for many patients, particularly the elderly and those from a disadvantaged background. The ‘Joint Freedom Drive’ seeks to bridge this gap by offering world-class surgical care, advanced implants and post-operative rehabilitation completely free of cost.

Advertisement

Patients will be identified through collaborations with NGOs, gurdwaras, local community bodies and district medical authorities. A structured and transparent screening process will shortlist beneficiaries based on medical need and socio-economic criteria, ensuring the initiative reaches those who need it most.

“At Amandeep Hospital, we believe that mobility is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Through the ‘Joint Freedom Drive’, we aim to restore hope and independence to those who’ve been held back by joint pain, regardless of their financial situation,” says Dr Avtar Singh.

Advertisement

The campaign further reinforces Amandeep Hospital’s commitment to compassionate, ethical and inclusive healthcare, while highlighting its leadership in advanced orthopaedics and joint replacement surgery. Each surgery milestone will be documented through patient stories, rehabilitation outcomes and recovery journeys to inspire trust and awareness.