Free medical camp on Nov 25

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

Mega medical check-up camps to mark Gurpurb would be organized on November 25 by Ivy Hospital. This was stated by the hospital administration here on Wednesday.

The administration said the hospital is also celebrating its 16th foundation day this month. The camps would be organized at all five hospitals run by Ivy Hospital in the state.

During the camp, free consultation across 16 health specialties and free tests of ECG, vital testing, blood sugar and bone density will be provided.

The dietary consultation, screening ECHO and physiotherapy consultation will also be provided free of cost. A specialist team of doctors will conduct camps at all locations.