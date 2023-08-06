Free skill development course for kin of e-auto drivers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 5

Amritsar Smart City Limited will offer a free skill development course for the family members of e-auto drivers. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Amritsar Smart City Limited and Sun Foundation was inked to this effect.

Amritsar Smart City Limited CEO Sandeep Rishi and Sun Foundation’’s Director Project Development Kanwar Sukhjinder Singh Chatwal signed the MoU. MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, Sun Foundation’s Deputy Director Parminderjit, Rahul Sharma, Dr Jyoti Mahajan and Ashish Kumar were also present on the occasion.