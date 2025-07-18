DT
Home / Amritsar / Free Wi-Fi facility restored at city airport on public demand

Free Wi-Fi facility restored at city airport on public demand

This marks a significant step toward improving the passenger experience
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:07 AM Jul 18, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
After years of consistent appeals to the authorities concerned, including the Airports Authority of India, the long-awaited Wi-Fi facility has finally been restored at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar. This marks a significant step toward improving the passenger experience, particularly for international travelers who have long expressed frustration over the absence of this essential digital service.

The FlyAmritsar Initiative and the Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) have repeatedly raised this issue in the media and through direct representations to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the district administration. Over the years, both organizations have received numerous complaints from travellers about the non-functional Wi-Fi service, which has become a basic necessity in today’s connected world.

Sameep Singh Gumtala, Global Convener of the FlyAmritsar Initiative, stated, “Restoring Wi-Fi at the airport was a long-standing and much-needed step. We had raised this concern time and again because it impacts passengers’ ability to stay connected, especially those arriving from abroad who need to access flight, transport, or accommodation details online. We’re glad to see this finally addressed. Such improvements are vital for an airport serving a large international diaspora.”

Yogesh Kamra, Convener (India) for the FlyAmritsar Initiative and general secretary of the AVM, added, “We thank the authorities for responding to public feedback. This development demonstrates that sustained civic engagement can bring about meaningful change. We also appreciate the proactive role played by Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, Sakshi Sawhney, who has been actively involved in airport-related coordination meetings.”

