Frequent power cuts leave Amritsar residents fuming

Power consumers are a harried lot these days due to frequent power outages and fluctuations, disrupting their daily lives.

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The city has been facing erratic power cuts due to the demand-supply gap, as residents reel under scorching heat and humidity. Intermittent showers brought the much-needed relief and reduced dependence on electricity. However, humidity has risen over the past couple of days, compounding their problems.

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Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Partap Nagar, said the prolonged heatwave was broken by brief spells of rain over the last two days. However, the rain increased the humidity levels. Under these weather conditions, power outages have added to the residents’ woes.

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Satwant Singh, a resident of Sandhu Colony on Majitha Road, said there was a two-hour power cut at 11 pm last night. Again, the power supply remained snapped for nearly 45 minutes this afternoon. He added that power cuts were being imposed at least twice a day in his area.

Ranbir Singh, a resident of Verka, said a power cut began at 5 pm on Monday and the supply was restored on Tuesday afternoon. Sharandeep Singh, a resident of Ranjit Avenue, said erratic power cuts in this scorching heat compounded residents’ problems.

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Meanwhile, PSPCL Chief Engineer Surinder Bains said they had been difficulties in maintaining a proper power supply as the staff were on strike. Now, the power supply is being normalised and complaints are being redressed. He admiitted that there had been regular power cuts during the monsoon season as the department got less time for maintenance work.