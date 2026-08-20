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Home / Amritsar / Frequent shutdowns affecting livelihood, says former minister

Frequent shutdowns affecting livelihood, says former minister

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:40 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Repeated shutdowns calls have emerged as a concern in the state, with an August 21 bandh call by allied organisations of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, heavily backed by SAD (Amritsar) and the SGPC, becoming a political flashpoint.

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Former state cabinet minister Laxmi Kanta Chawla has written to Punjab Chief Secretary and CM Bhagwant Mann, asking the government to inform the public how many times - and by how many people - Punjab will be shut down in a month.

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Chawla said frequent shutdowns in June, July and August were affecting the livelihoods and freedom of ordinary people.

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Questioning why any individual or group calling for a shutdown to press its demands should be allowed to affect ordinary citizens, shopkeepers, businessmen and daily wage earners, Chawla urged the state government to clarify its stance on the use of shutdowns as a pressure tactic.

“Those demanding justice are now calling for market closures, vehicle traffic, and even train service disruptions. The government should clarify its approach to this situation. The Chief Minister must answer whether Punjab is ruled by the government or by mob," she said.

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"In a democracy, everyone has the right to voice their demands and protest, but this should not affect the freedom, employment and daily lives of the general public."

All schools, colleges, marketplaces and public transport will remain suspended or closed on Aug. 21 from 7am to 2pm.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has called the bandh to protest police action against its supporters and volunteers during a recent march at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. The call is being heavily supported by major Sikh organisations. The protesters are also demanding the release of "bandi Sikhs" (political prisoners).

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