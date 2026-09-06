Fresh curbs on eateries, clubs in Amritsar

In a move aimed at maintaining law and order, and curbing noise pollution, Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill has imposed restrictions on the operating hours of restaurants, eateries and clubs across the city.

Issuing an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the Commissioner said late night operations by eating establishments and high volume music from vehicles had been disturbing the peace and tranquillity of neighbourhoods.

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As per the order, no restaurant, eatery or club will be allowed to take orders for food or beverages after 11.30 pm, while no new customer will be permitted to enter the premises after that time. All such licenced eating establishments will have to completely shut by midnight.

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The order also states that premises attached to liquor vends will have to close by midnight or as per the conditions of their licence.

The police have further imposed restrictions on sound systems. In accordance with the Supreme Court directions, noise levels cannot exceed 10 dB(A) above the ambient noise standard or 75 dB(A), whichever is lower.

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DJs, live orchestras, singers and other sound producing sources must be switched off by 10 pm. After 10 pm, no sound generated within an establishment or its premises should be audible outside its boundary. The order also directs that music systems installed in vehicles should not be audible outside the vehicle at any time of the day.

The restrictions, issued on September 3, will remain in force from September 5 to November 4. The order has been issued ex-parte in view of the urgency.