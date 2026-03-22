Fresh investigation demanded in bodybuilder’s death case

After the registration of an FIR against four doctors of a private hospital for alleged medical negligence in the death of bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Amritsar has termed the investigation one-sided and demanded a fresh probe.

Advertisement

Punjab IMA president Dr RS Sethi said that the association’s representative was not included in the investigation, which is against the prescribed rules. He also alleged that a case was registered against four doctors of Fortis Hospital without consulting the IMA.

Advertisement

IMA Amritsar president Dr Amrita Rana and financial secretary Gurvinder Singh also stated that there are serious lacunae in the inquiry report, which require an immediate review by a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising expert doctors.

Advertisement

Calling the issue highly sensitive, Dr Sethi said that excluding the association raises serious concerns about the fairness and transparency of the investigation. He added that, as per Punjab government guidelines, it is mandatory to include an IMA member in the District Medical Board formed to probe medical negligence cases.

“This rule ensures that investigations remain impartial and based on expert opinion,” he said, adding that leaving out the IMA undermines the credibility of the process.

Advertisement

Dr Sethi demanded that the probe be conducted afresh and must include the IMA’s nominated member. He stressed that the participation of all stakeholders is necessary so that conclusions are based on verified facts and no injustice is done to any party.

Dr Sethi said the Punjab Government has set up District Medical Boards in every district to ensure transparent investigations into medical negligence cases. The move follows directions of the Supreme Court of India in the Jacob Mathew vs State of Punjab case, as well as orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The notification came into effect on February 13, 2026.

According to the rules, the board must include the Civil Surgeon as Chairperson, the Medical Superintendent as Member Secretary, two subject specialists, and one IMA representative. However, Dr Sethi pointed out that no IMA member was included in the Ghuman case, calling it a clear violation of norms. He said the board is meant to examine complaints against both government and private doctors through a transparent process, where all members must be present and sign the final report.