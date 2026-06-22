From battlefield to organic fields: Ex-serviceman shows the way

After spending years serving the country in the armed forces, Gurbinder Singh chose a different mission upon returning home, ensuring that families have access to healthy and chemical-free food.

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What began as a small effort to grow organic produce for his own family’s consumption has today blossomed into a thriving venture that is inspiring consumers and farmers alike.

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A native of Bhagowala village in Gurdaspur, Gurbinder is practising agriculture in Gumtala village on the outskirts of Amritsar.

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Knowing that he produces organic food, friends and relatives soon began requesting him for his produce. This gradually led to higher demand.

Today, Gurbinder operates Kisan Hut on Loharka Road, where he offers a wide range of organically grown products, including different varieties of wheat, turmeric, millets and spices. What sets his venture apart is that he personally processes the produce before bringing it to market, allowing consumers to purchase directly from the source.

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His commitment to traditional and sustainable farming extends beyond crops. At a time when many dairy farmers are shifting towards high-yield foreign breeds, Gurbinder has chosen to rear 15 indigenous cows at his farm.

“I sell milk for Rs 100 per litre and I never have to go looking for customers. People come directly to my farm. In fact, demand is always higher than the supply,” he said.

Gurbinder said, “While indigenous cows produce less milk than Holstein Friesian (HF) breeds, the milk is richer in minerals and offers greater nutritional benefits.”

The former soldier believes that the future of farming lies in innovation and value addition. “Farmers must adopt new techniques and learn to market their produce. Instead of selling everything in mandis, they should process and package their products. Consumers should also support farmers who are growing healthy food,” he said.

At his farm, Gurbinder cultivates five varieties each of wheat and turmeric, along with an impressive assortment of millets, fennel (saunf), kalonji, sesame, ashwagandha, safed musli, flaxseed and several other crops.