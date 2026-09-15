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Home / Amritsar / From clamour to chorus, farmers take protest to minister’s residence in Amritsar

From clamour to chorus, farmers take protest to minister’s residence in Amritsar

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:35 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Kisan Mazdoor Morcha members raise slogans in Amritsar.
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Launching the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha’s statewide agitation on Monday, farmers and workers protested outside the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO here. The protesters reached the site with the provision for langar, milk, prasad and other essentials in place.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leaders Satnam Singh Manochahal and Baba Gurbachan Singh Chabba were among those protesters.

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They said they wanted the Punjab Government to ensure procurement of basmati, maize, moong, mustard and potatoes at the minimum support price (MSP) and make arrangements for government procurement of these crops.

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They also sought complete waiver of farmers’ debt, compensation for families of those who died by suicide and a government job for one member of each grieving family.

The protesters raised concerns over floods, declining groundwater and rising air and water pollution in Punjab. They also sought river water sharing based on the riparian principle.

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Among other demands included withdrawal of the Land Pooling Policy, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers and workers during various agitations, including cases related to stubble burning, was another demand, and compensation and government jobs for families of farmers and workers who died during protests.

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