From classrooms to boardrooms: Internships open new horizons

Internship programmes in schools can help students gain practical knowledge and experience beyond the classroom. While textbooks give theoretical understanding, internships enable them to see how classroom learning is applied in real-world situations.

Schools can organise such programmes in collaboration with companies, hospitals, libraries, laboratories, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government offices and other professional institutions. Students can spend a few days or weeks at these workplaces under the guidance of experienced professionals. During this period, they can observe how organisations function, participate in basic tasks and gain insights into different professions. Such exposure can help them identify their interests, recognise their strengths and explore potential career options.

Expected outcomes

The initiative can place schools as institutions that move from classroom learning to real-world education. Regular industry exposure can establish a strong link between school education, career exploration and future professional opportunities. It can also help students become more confident, skilled and better prepared for their chosen careers.

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Impact on students

Internship programmes can have a significant impact on students by improving career awareness. First-hand exposure to different professions and industries can help them understand the nature and requirements of various jobs.

Interaction with professionals can boost their confidence and improve communication skills. Students can also develop essential employability skills, including teamwork, discipline, punctuality and problem-solving, through practical experience.

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Such programmes promote experiential learning by allowing students to understand concepts through their practical application. Exposure to different workplaces can also help them make informed career choices by identifying professions they would like to pursue or those that may not suit their interests.

Internships can encourage entrepreneurial thinking by familiarising students with business operations, marketing and production processes. They can also strengthen creativity and critical thinking. Media internships, in particular, can provide opportunities to develop writing, analytical, content creation.

In addition, students can gain a better understanding of professional ethics, workplace etiquette, responsibility and effective communication. Early exposure to professional environments can help them develop the confidence and adaptability required to navigate their future.