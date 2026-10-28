From Hoshiarpur to global stage: Hinduja Group president’s journey

Dr Sunil K Chadda, a Hoshiarpur native, has built a career spanning industry, public policy and international finance. As Group President – Corporate Affairs at the Hinduja Group and founder of AFRINEX, he has been associated with initiatives focused on industrial investment, financial cooperation, digital inclusion and employment generation. Recognised among the 250 most influential Punjabis in the world, he speaks about his formative years, professional journey and the importance of creating opportunities for others.

How did your early years in Hoshiarpur shape you?

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Hoshiarpur played an important role in shaping my values. I studied at Bedi School, Model Town and Government High School before graduating from Government College, Hoshiarpur. Losing my father at 19 was a difficult experience, but my mother’s strength and encouragement helped me persevere. It taught me responsibility, self-belief and the importance of facing challenges with determination.

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What role did education play in your career? In 1996, I earned an MBA in Strategic and Project Management from the Institute of Alternative Development and Research, Open University, Oslo, Norway. I also received an honorary doctorate from Montreux Business University, Switzerland. Education is not just about qualifications; it is about developing the ability to analyse problems, make sound decisions and create opportunities.

You have worked in industry, government and finance. What did these experiences teach you about leadership? I began my career with the Oswal Group as Executive Director at Oswal Sugar, Mukerian. I later undertook assignments associated with the Union Minister of State for Industry, human resource development initiatives and the office of the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha. These roles gave me an understanding of industrial operations, governance and public policy. Over more than 31 years, I have learnt that development requires coordination among government, industry, institutions and communities.

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How do you ensure that economic growth translates into social benefits?

Economic growth must create tangible opportunities for people. With encouragement from Hinduja Group Chairman Ashok P Hinduja, I conceived Project GANGA in Uttar Pradesh to promote self-employment. With the support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Hinduja Group and One OTT, a group company, the initiative aims to create 10,000 employment opportunities across 25 districts. Fifty per cent of these opportunities are envisaged for women. The project seeks to enable people to work as digital service providers, promoting digital inclusion and sustainable livelihoods. Healthcare is another area of focus. PD Hinduja Hospital, established 75 years ago by the late Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, inspired the pan-India campaign “Saving Lives. Building a Healthier Bharat”. Supported by Chairman Ashok P Hinduja, the campaign aims to improve healthcare access and public awareness. President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated it in Mumbai on February 24, 2026.

What is your message to young people from smaller cities such as Hoshiarpur?

Ultimately, success is not measured only by the positions we hold, but by the institutions we build and the lives we influence. Creating opportunities for people and contributing to nation-building remain central to my vision. Young people should not see their geographical background as a limitation. Education, discipline, continuous learning and perseverance can open doors across the world. Challenges can become sources of strength if approached with determination.