DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / From smart sensors to AI agents, how technology is reshaping agriculture in Punjab

From smart sensors to AI agents, how technology is reshaping agriculture in Punjab

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:10 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students and faculty members of Guru Nanak Dev University attend a two-day workshop on agriculture technology in the electronics technology department.
Advertisement

Agriculture is increasingly combining traditional farming knowledge with sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools to improve crop management and resource use. This emerging approach was the focus of a two-day hands-on workshop on “AI-Powered Precision Agriculture Using Large Language Models (LLMs) and Internet of Things (IoT)”, organised by the Department of Electronics Technology at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU).

Around 80 students from the Departments of Electronics Technology, Computer Engineering and Technology, and Computer Science participated in the workshop, where they received practical exposure to IoT, sensors, AI, Large Language Models, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), automation and Agentic AI, with a focus on addressing agricultural challenges.

Advertisement

Dr Tarandeep Singh, Scientist, Instrumentation, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, introduced participants to the use of IoT devices and sensors in precision agriculture. Through practical demonstrations, students learned how sensors can collect information from agricultural environments and support data-driven decision-making.

Advertisement

“For Punjab, where agriculture faces growing concerns related to water consumption, resource efficiency and sustainable farming, precision agriculture offers an important technological pathway,” he said. A key focus of the session was the judicious use of natural resources, particularly water. Instead of applying resources uniformly across an entire field, sensor-based systems can help identify variations in field conditions and enable more targeted interventions.

Jagpal Singh, Data and AI Governance Engineer at Komatsu Australia, conducted brainstorming and hands-on sessions on Large Language Models and their potential applications in agriculture. Participants were introduced to AI-powered agricultural chatbots and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), which enables AI systems to work with specialised and trusted information alongside their general training. The session also introduced the Open Knowledge Format (OKF) and discussed its potential for developing intelligent, domain-specific agricultural applications.

Advertisement

Participants were also introduced to initiatives such as ANNAM.AI at IIT Ropar, which focuses on developing agricultural intelligence systems and has explored applications including AI-powered weather stations and hyperlocal agricultural information.

Nikhil Sharma, AI Consultant, Beghou, Bengaluru, took participants from the fundamentals of LLMs to more advanced applications. Students worked with AI platforms and models and gained practical exposure to agriculture-focused use cases.

The workshop also covered emerging technologies, including Model Context Protocol (MCP), AI automation workflows, Agentic AI and the attention mechanism. Nikhil Sharma said future agricultural systems could potentially combine information from sensors, databases and other digital sources to help farmers make increasingly complex and context-specific decisions.

Dr Hardeep Kaur, Head of the Department of Electronics Technology, GNDU, said the programme brought students from electronics and computing disciplines onto a common platform. “This interdisciplinary approach is particularly relevant to Agri-Tech, where the future of farming will depend on the convergence of hardware, connectivity, data and intelligence,” she said.

She added that students were not merely learning about IoT and AI but were being encouraged to explore how these technologies could be combined to address problems specific to Punjab’s agricultural ecosystem.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts