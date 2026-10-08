From Washington, with love: Diaspora pledges 75 native mini-forests for greener Guru Nagri

As Amritsar gears up to mark 450 years of its storied history in 2027, the Sikh diaspora in the US’ Washington state is choosing to celebrate the milestone by looking towards the city’s environmental future.

At the EcoSikh Musical Evening Gala, held in Washington on October 4, community members came together through music, fellowship and ‘seva’ to support the planting of 75 native mini-forests in and around Amritsar.

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Each forest will contain approximately 550 native Punjab trees, taking the initiative’s total to more than 41,000 trees.

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EcoSikh is a global non-profit organisation working in environmental conservation through volunteer networks across the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

The project is part of EcoSikh’s larger, ambitious vision of establishing 450 forests for Amritsar’s 450th anniversary, representing nearly a quarter of a million native trees.

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“The 450th anniversary of Amritsar gives us an opportunity to celebrate the city’s sacred history through meaningful environmental ‘seva’,” said Dr Gunpreet Kaur, president of EcoSikh-USA.

The evening featured Mumbai-based singer Devenderpal Singh, of ‘Indian Idol’ fame. For EcoSikh, the initiative builds on years of environmental work in Amritsar.

Since 2022, the organisation says it has planted approximately 55,000 trees in the city, including more than 40,000 at the historic Chali Khooh site, just a few kilometres from the Golden Temple.

Dr Rajwant Singh, founder and global president of EcoSikh, described tree planting as an expression of love and responsibility towards future generations.

“Amritsar has been a centre of Sikh spirituality and community for 450 years. This initiative allows us to honour that legacy by restoring the land and creating a living environmental legacy that can serve the city for centuries to come,” he said.

He added that each forest pledged would cost approximately $1,300 (Rs 1.26 lakh), including two years of maintenance. The initiative invites Sikh communities, families, gurdwaras and supporters around the world to participate in creating forests of native Punjab trees.

The Washington gathering was EcoSikh’s eighth annual event supporting its global environmental work. More than a commemoration of Amritsar’s past, the gathering offered a vision for its future — a greener city where environmental ‘seva’ becomes part of the legacy of the next 450 years.