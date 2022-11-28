Fulfil promises made to farmers, Morcha leaders urge Centre

Tarn Taran, November 27
On the second day of the Pucca Morcha launched by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab the leaders stressed on the acceptance of the promises made by the Union Government at the time of the end of Delhi Morcha a year back.
Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president, was leading the Morcha in which womenfolk too participated in large numbers. Dial Singh Mianwind, Balwinder Singh Chohla and Harbhinder Singh Kang were among those who addressed the gathering on Sunday.
The leaders laid stress on heavy punishment for those responsible for the sacrilege incident in the state five years back, release of Sikh detainees and end of corruption in government offices.
The speakers also stressed on legal guarantee for the MSP, ownership to the tiller of the land, action against factories discharging polluted water and the sand mafia.
