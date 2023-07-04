Functioning of RTA office hit as thieves steal copper wires

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

Driving licence aspirants had to return disappointed as the CCTV cameras set up at the automated track at the Regional Transport office near Gobindgarh Fort could not operate as some unknown miscreants decamped with copper electricity wires.

The police reached the spot and started investigation after registering an FIR in this connection.

Thieves also pulled out and took away the wiring of the CCTV cameras. The incident came to light when operator Mandeep Singh reached the office in the morning and found the theft. A complaint was lodged with the Division D police station in this connection.

According to information, around 200 aspirants had the appointment for the driving test at the automated track here on Monday. They would be given new appointment dates for driving test. As the office was closed due to Saturday and Sunday, the unidentified thieves took advantage and stole the wires. Mandeep Singh said when he reached the office in the morning, the air conditioner, computers and CPU were lying on the ground.

The police said a case had been registered and further investigation was on.