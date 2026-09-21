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Home / Amritsar / Fund crunch hits MC works; Veer Enclave residents await water supply

Fund crunch hits MC works; Veer Enclave residents await water supply

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The incomplete tubewell project at Veer Enclave in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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The poor financial condition of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation has begun to affect development works, with the civic body unable to clear pending payments to contractors.

Residents of Veer Enclave have been without a regular drinking water supply for nearly eight months, as the Municipal Corporation has failed to clear the pending payment of the contractor engaged to complete a new tubewell project in the locality.

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The contractor said he had already completed the boring work for the tubewell but was unable to purchase and install the motor and complete the necessary connections as the MC had not released his pending payment of around Rs 1.5 crore.

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The contractor said the delay in payments had also affected his household finances, claiming that he was unable to pay his children’s school fees.

He alleged that contractors were being pressured to complete works despite the civic body failing to release funds. He alleged that contractors approaching officials for payment of their dues were threatened with blacklisting.

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When contacted, SDO Rajesh Sharma acknowledged that the payment had not been released.

However, he said the contractor should not have participated in the tender process if he did not have sufficient funds to execute the work. Sharma added that the contractor would be blacklisted if he failed to complete the project within the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, residents said the tubewell had remained non-functional for nearly eight months. They claimed to have repeatedly approached political representatives and civic officials over the issue.

Amarinder Singh, president of the Veer Enclave Welfare Association, said it was surprising that work on the tubewell, approved by the Finance and Contract Committee nearly eight months ago, had still not been completed.

He said the matter was in the knowledge of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia, Deputy Mayor Priyanka Sharma and the local MLA. Despite repeated representations, he said, the issue remained unresolved.

Amarinder Singh said residents were now considering staging a protest outside the Municipal Corporation office if the water supply problem was not resolved.

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