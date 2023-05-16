Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 15

Despite the announcement, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) did not release fund for sustainability of Metro buses being run under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in the city. The Metro bus service may suffer due to shortage of funds as staff of BRTS had recently demonstrated over their salaries.

During the current Punjab Government’s budget session, Rs 5 crore was specifically sanctioned for the BRTS service, but even after two months, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company has not released the budgetary funds to the Punjab Bus Metro Society, managing authorities of the BRTS.

Owing to the financial problems, the necessary repairs and other maintenance of the buses is not being carried out. So due to the non-allocation of designated budgetary allocations to the company entrusted with the responsibility of running the Metro bus service, the public transport service is badly affected. Owing to the financial problems, the outsourced company did not transfer the salary amount into the accounts of the employees on due date. The agitating drivers threatened to go on strike and halt the Metro buses which would cause unnecessary inconvenience to more than 40,000 passengers.

Local activists wrote to Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar to ask PMIDC to release the sanctioned Rs 5 crore to the BRTS management.

“This bus service is very helpful in reducing air pollution. Besides, the bus service is affordable and safe as compared to private diesel autos service. PIDMC should release more than the sanctioned amount (Rs 5 crore),” said Kulwant Singh.

“At present, only 65 out of the 93 buses are running on the two routes of the city, because the remaining 28 buses are gathering dust at the workshop for want of necessary repairs. Owing to the shortage of buses, passengers had to wait for a long time for a bus. Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the state must focus on this issue and got the budgetary funds released from PMIDC for the BRTS management,” said Rajwinder Singh Gill, an activist.