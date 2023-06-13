Funds for free legal aid to inmates granted

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 12

Funds for free legal aid were sanctioned for 194 inmates lodged in different jails of the district in a meeting organised by the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) with the Under Trial Review Committee, Tarn Taran here on Monday. The inmates lodged in district jails were given free legal services by the government.

The meeting of the DLSA was presided over by Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson DLSA here on Monday. Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate- cum-Secretary DLSA said that these beneficiaries were given free legal aid during the month of January, February and March this year. The other issues of the inmates lodged in the Jails too were discussed in the meeting, said Pratima Arora. Amaninder Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal, Superintendent, Central Jail Sri Goindwal Sahib, Jatinderpal Singh, Deputy Superintendent, sub-jail Patti, Ravisher Singh, DSP, also attended the meeting.