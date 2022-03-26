Funds released for CCTV cameras in government schools of Amritsar district

Amritsar, March 25
More than 500 schools, primary and for CWSN (Children With Special Needs), will now have CCTV surveillance as the Education Department has released funds to install CCTV cameras in government schools in the district. The funds have been released under the safety security component and to upgrade the infrastructure in providing security to schools.
Under orders issued by the Directorate, School Education, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, each primary and middle school in the district will receive Rs 13,200 for the installation of two cameras. For a special school run by the government, Rs 13,700 has been granted per school for CCTV camera installation. A total of 867 schools in the district will receive the funds.
Dharminder Gill, coordinator, Pehal School, the only school for special children in the district, said, “The cameras will be installed in resource room in each school and in the school courtyard for 24 hour surveillance. The CCTV surveillance will ensure that any untoward incident or misbehaviour with students by staff or otherwise is checked. It will also increase child safety on the school premises.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...