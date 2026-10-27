Future of entrepreneurship takes centre stage at talk session in GNDU

Entrepreneurship cannot be taught within the confines of a classroom alone; it must be experienced, tested against real-world challenges and shaped by an understanding of market needs. This was the central message of a dialogue session, ‘Entrepreneurship: The Future is Here’, organised by the Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), bringing together Dutch entrepreneurship and innovation expert Mick Walwisch and the university’s academic community.

The session was part of the series of special academic events dedicated to the 450th foundational anniversary of Amritsar due in 2027, the session explored how practical entrepreneurship education, innovation and international knowledge exchange can help young people translate ideas into viable solution. The session was organised by the Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in collaboration with Dr Rajdeep Singh Sohal. Centre coordinator and Professor of Human Genetics Prof Dr Vasudha Sambial also met Walwisch during his visit.

For Walwisch, who is in India for six weeks, the engagement was also a continuation of a growing association with the university through previous visits, entrepreneurship programmes and knowledge-sharing initiatives under PUM (Programma Uitzending Managers), a Netherlands-based non-profit that connects experienced Dutch professionals with entrepreneurs and organisations in emerging markets. “Entrepreneurship is not just about starting a company. It means identifying opportunities, finding solutions to problems and creating useful value for society. Punjab and India have immense potential to transform entrepreneurial talent into innovation, sustainable business and employment opportunities,” Walwisch said addressing around 100 students of GNDU from various streams.

Drawing on his experience in business development, mentoring, nurturing new ventures and training, Walwisch emphasised that entrepreneurship education must move beyond theoretical instruction to meaningful, hands-on engagement.

Students, he said, need opportunities to understand real-life problems, test their ideas, assess market demand and learn from the challenges of developing a business. Such exposure can help them build the confidence, practical judgement and skills required to move from an initial concept to a sustainable enterprise.

“For Punjab,” he said, “where nurturing entrepreneurial talent can open pathways beyond conventional employment, the message carries particular significance. Connecting education with market realities can help aspiring entrepreneurs evaluate ideas more effectively, reduce the gap between concept and execution, and develop ventures that respond to genuine economic and social needs.”

Walwisch’s engagement with GNDU extends beyond a single interaction. During earlier visits, he contributed to entrepreneurship boot camps, training-of-trainers sessions and capacity-building initiatives involving students, faculty members and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Walwisch described his relationship with the university as significant on both professional and personal levels, commending its willingness to collaborate, exchange ideas and build knowledge through continued engagement.

Prof Dr Vasudha Sambial said that for GNDU, the continuing engagement with Walwisch offers an opportunity to deepen this approach through international cooperation and practical learning. “For Punjab’s aspiring entrepreneurs, the larger promise lies in turning knowledge into innovation, innovation into enterprise, and enterprise into meaningful employment,” she said.