Future Tycoon will shape tomorrow’s entrepreneurs: Min

Cabinet Minister for Employment Generation and Training Aman Arora today emphasised the commitment of the Punjab Government to empowering the youth of the state to become job providers rather than seekers. Speaking at the grand finale of the Future Tycoon competition, organised at Guru Nanak Dev University by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, the minister distributed prizes to winning students and lauded the initiative, which is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurial thinking among children.

Arora highlighted that the government was focusing on skill-oriented education to ensure that students were equipped with practical knowledge, expert mentorship and exposure to real-world business challenges. “Future Tycoon is more than just a competition, it is a platform to sharpen young minds and give wings to their business ideas,” he said.

Commending the efforts of DC Sawhney, Arora noted that similar editions of the event had been held successfully organised in Patiala and Ludhiana, benefitting a number of students. “It’s heartening to see that over 1,300 youth from the district have applied for this programme. The government will extend every possible support to such youth,” he added, announcing that similar initiatives would be rolled out across all districts of the state.

DC Sawhney, in her address, said it was far more beneficial for the youth to build careers in their own homeland rather than migrating abroad. “The administration is conducting crash courses and offering start-up support through Startup Punjab. Every child has a talent—all they need is strong intent and confidence. The administration will stand firmly behind them,” she said.

The event saw participation across six categories: Open, Student, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Young Men, Hospitality, and Women, wherein participants presented innovative business ideas. Winners were selected by a jury and awarded cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 20,000, and Rs 10,000, for the first, second and third positions, respectively. The special participation by Pingalwara students was also appreciated.

Future Tycoon is a unique initiative launched by DC Sawhney in Amritsar to identify and nurture entrepreneurial spirit among youth. The district administration is offering full support under her leadership, including hands-on training, expert mentoring and exposure to real-world scenarios to help translate ideas into sustainable enterprises. Experts from Guru Nanak Dev University also played a significant role in mentoring the participants. Vice Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh welcomed Minister Aman Arora to the university campus.