Home / Amritsar / ‘Future Tycoons’ workshop held to hone entrepreneurial skills of youth

‘Future Tycoons’ workshop held to hone entrepreneurial skills of youth

Workshop featured esteemed experts
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:20 AM May 25, 2025 IST
The second day of the Future Tycoons programme was underway here, with over 200 participants attending the workshop on Saturday. Led by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, the district administration has organised the event with an aim to empower the youth through these initiatives.

The workshop featured esteemed experts, including Dr Harkirandeep Singh, Professor at Guru Nanak Dev University, Professor Divya Mahajan, CA Bhavesh Mahajan, Dr Munish Jindal, CEO of Hover-Robotics and Amit Madan, Chairperson of the International Board of Startup and Entrepreneurship.

These industry leaders shared their insights on various aspects of entrepreneurship, such as intellectual property rights, documentation, GST, income tax and marketing.

Deputy CEO, District Employment Bureau, Tirath Pal Singh emphasised the government’s commitment to the welfare of the youth, highlighting initiatives like Future Tycoons that aim to nurture entrepreneurial skills and prevent drug abuse.

With a total of 1,300 participants, including over 200 selected entrepreneurs, the programme seeks to equip young talent with the skills and knowledge necessary to become successful business leaders.

The event was also attended by District Employment Officer Mukesh Sarangal, Dr PK Patti, Head of the Biotechnology Department at GNDU, and other dignitaries.

