G-20 summit next year: Rs 50 cr to be spent on development works in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar November 12

In wake of the G-20 summit to be held here next year, the Municipal Corporation (MC) will be spending Rs 50 crore on the basic infrastructure of the city.

A meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the MC was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Karamjit Singh here on Friday.

MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj joined the meeting through video-conferencing. Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi, Deputy Mayor Yunus Kumar, Councillor Vikas Soni and Councillor Gurjit Kaur were also present in the meeting held at the MC’s Ranjit Avenue head office.

Keeping in view the upcoming G-20 summit, on the instructions of the Punjab Government, development works were approved in various parts of the city. Members of the committee unanimously approved works worth Rs 50 crore.

Important works of the Civil and Operation and Maintenance (O&M), Health Department and other departments were approved. The approved projects include widening of roads and lanes in various wards of the city and installation of interlocking tiles on footpaths and roadside. Funds would also be spent on the construction of pavements.

Super sucker machines for cleaning of sewerage, anti-smog cannon machines for clean air and smart bins would be bought for cleaner city. The state government would provide funds to the MC for the improvement of basic infrastructure in the city.

The Mayor said there was no scarcity of funds and large amount of funds would be spent on the cleanliness and beautification of the city before the summit.

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, Superintending Engineers Dapinder Sandhu and Sandeep Singh, Executive Engineers Bhalinder Singh and Manjit Singh, Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, DCFA Mannu Sharma, secretary Daljit Singh and other officials were also present in the meeting.

