G-20 summit: Repair work in govt school in Jandiala begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 22

Ahead of the G20 summit that is likely to be held in the holy city in March 2023, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Thursday inaugurated development and repair works of up to Rs 24.63 lakh at government senior secondary school, Jandiala Guru. The minister said development works would be completed on time for hosting G-20 summit delegates.

He said computer lab, repair of toilets, roof tiles and interlocking tiles would be carried out at the school under special works. He said the school building would also be given a new look. ETO said basic infrastructure was being provided in all government schools of Jandiala Guru.

The Public Works Minister said that it was a matter of pride for the state that the G20 summit was going to be held in Amritsar and the city will be presented on the world map on behalf of India. “Therefore, any kind of neglect for the beautification of Amritsar will not be tolerated. The government has also formed committees to conduct this convention in a smooth manner for the purpose,” he said.