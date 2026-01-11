G RAM G triggers political battle between BJP & Cong

The Central Government’s newly rechristened welfare scheme, VB-G RAM G, has become a fresh flashpoint for political confrontation, with the BJP deciding to hold its first rally in the region to counter Congress propaganda while simultaneously explaining the benefits of the new initiative to rural masses.

The Congress had launched its campaign a day earlier from Gurdaspur, alleging that the Central Government was misleading people over the issue.

The new legislation seeks to dismantle the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), established in 2005 by the Dr Manmohan Singh-led government, and replace it with a new statutory regime for rural employment.

On Saturday, Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma addressed a gathering in Sujanpur. The BJP has termed its outreach drive an “awareness campaign” aimed at educating villagers about the advantages of the new scheme.

Prominent leaders present on the occasion included former Sujanpur MLA Dinesh Singh Babbu, state general secretary Rakesh Rathaur, and Pathankot Mayor Anil Vasudeva.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, are closely observing the strategy adopted by the BJP to deal with the controversy.

Former MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa criticised the move, saying, “The BJP has committed a grave mistake by attempting to give a new look to MGNREGA. Now it is compounding the error by spreading falsehoods to justify the Central Government’s gaffe. Punjab BJP leaders should convey to their seniors in Delhi that the new version has absolutely no takers in rural Punjab.”

Addressing the gathering, Ashwani Sharma alleged that under MNREGA more than 10,000 cases of corruption had surfaced across nearly 13,000 villages in Punjab. He claimed that in several instances, the same road was shown as constructed multiple times to siphon off public funds.

“The Congress and the AAP have betrayed Punjab’s interests. Large-scale fraud was carried out in the name of MNREGA. The hard-earned wages of labourers ended up in the pockets of contractors and politicians, while workers were left without payments. Panchayats were forced to pass fake bills, and panches and sarpanches who resisted were threatened. Attendance was marked only on paper, and payments were misappropriated. The entire system was rigged to loot the poor and enrich leaders,” Sharma alleged.

The MLA added that while the earlier scheme guaranteed 100 days of employment, the new law assures 125 days of work for rural labourers.

Sharma also accused the ruling AAP government of allowing illegal mining to flourish in the state. “AAP MLAs have collected crores of rupees through unauthorised excavation activities,” he alleged.

The BJP announced that similar rallies would be organised across the state in the coming days.