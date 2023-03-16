G20 Summit eases traffic jams in holy city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Even as city residents anticipated trouble on the roads as they expected the local administration to block traffic to facilitate the travel of foreign dignitaries attending the G 20 summit here, much to the astonishment of most, the city witnessed fewer traffic jams than usual on Thursday.

Commuters reported that the frequency of traffic jams had started decreasing in the last few days as the administration removed encroachments, including unauthorised rehris selling food items on the roads.

With policemen present at most chowks and intersections on GT road on Thursday, vehicle drivers too did not dare to flout traffic norms.

Sneha Sharma, who travels on GT road daily to reach her office, said, “Earlier, it took me nearly 45 minutes to reach my place of work but for the last two days, my travel time has been reduced to merely 15 minutes.” She wondered how it happened overnight. “It is really amazing. Maybe they have synchronised the traffic signals too as I did not get even a single red light,” she quipped.

Other residents too shared similar sentiments stating that now that the administration has set its house in order, it must continue with the same system even after the summit concludes. “The G20 summit in the city is a god-sent. The administration must now ensure that road encroachments do not return. It must be ensured that no one defaces public property,” said another resident Jagir Singh.

Residents said that the presence of traffic cops at all major choke points should be continued even after the event concludes. The commuters on Lawrence road stated that after the removal of unauthorised food stalls, the space for parking of vehicles too has increased.

Apart from the actions taken by the administration, traffic on roads too remained thin as residents, especially those from the rural areas, avoided coming to the city anticipating traffic jams caused by the barricading of roads to facilitate travel on VIP routes.

However, as the police had earlier announced that local traffic would be stopped only for a few minutes before the VIP cavalcade has to pass, the residents did not face much trouble.