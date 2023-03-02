G20-themed programme held at college

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

Nehru Yuva Kendra-Amritsar organised a district-level neighbourhood youth Parliament programme in connection with G20 at Sarup Rani Women College here on Wednesday.

The theme of the programme was ‘Vasudhev Kutumbakam’ (The world is one family). MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap was the chief guest at the programme while Dr Diljit Kaur, Principal of the host college, was the special guest of the programme.

The event was moderated by Manjit Kaur. The programme kicked off with the lighting of a lamp and Gurubani Shabad. District Youth Officer Akanksha dwelt on the Nehru Yuva Kendra organisation, its activities and the programme to the audience. Dr Nirmal Singh and the participants stressed the importance of G-20 chairmanship in detail. A cultural programme was also organised.