G20-themed programme held at college

Amritsar, March 1
Nehru Yuva Kendra-Amritsar organised a district-level neighbourhood youth Parliament programme in connection with G20 at Sarup Rani Women College here on Wednesday.
The theme of the programme was ‘Vasudhev Kutumbakam’ (The world is one family). MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap was the chief guest at the programme while Dr Diljit Kaur, Principal of the host college, was the special guest of the programme.
The event was moderated by Manjit Kaur. The programme kicked off with the lighting of a lamp and Gurubani Shabad. District Youth Officer Akanksha dwelt on the Nehru Yuva Kendra organisation, its activities and the programme to the audience. Dr Nirmal Singh and the participants stressed the importance of G-20 chairmanship in detail. A cultural programme was also organised.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP leads in Nagaland, Tripura; Conrad Sangma ahead in Meghalaya
Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov talk Ukraine
Enhanced coordination on international stage taken up too: R...