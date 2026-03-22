Former Punjab minister Laljit Bhullar, his father and PA booked after official dies by suicide

Amritsar police have registered an FIR against former AAP Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in connection with the suicide of Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC) district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa at his residence here on Sunday.

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The incident has triggered a political storm in Punjab, with opposition parties targeting the AAP government. Prominent political leaders visited the aggrieved family at their residence at Ranjit Avenue.

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Apart from Laljit Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbagh Singh have also been booked. The charges include abatement to suicide (Section 108, BNS), criminal intimidation (Section 351, BNS) and common intention (Section 3(5), BNS).

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In her complaint, Upinder Kaur, wife of the deceased, alleged that the former AAP minister, his father and his PA allegedly physically assaulted her husband and even struck him with a pistol. She claimed that they humiliated him to the extent that he was driven to commit suicide.

Related news: Punjab minister Bhullar steps down as Amritsar warehouse official ends life

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Punjab minister row: Wife alleges ‘obey or consume poison’ threat in warehousing official death case

She said her husband had been under intense pressure for months over the allotment of warehouse tenders.

According to her, the accused repeatedly forced Randhawa to favour them in the tender process.

The complaint alleges that despite Randhawa’s refusal to violate rules, he was subjected to continuous threats, intimidation, and mental harassment. The accused allegedly threatened to harm him and his family, including his children, by using gangsters if he did not comply with their instructions.

It is also alleged that Randhawa was forced him at gunpoint to record a false video statement.

Upinder claimed that her husband repeatedly received death threats, along with warnings that his family would also be harmed if he did not comply.

Unable to bear the sustained pressure, Randhawa allegedly consumed poison on Saturday morning. Before his death, he recorded a short video, which later surfaced on social media.

Many political leaders, including SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa, visited the aggrieved family and expressed solidarity.

Opposition parties have decided to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence on Sunday.