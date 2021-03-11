Gaiety marks Janmashtami celebrations

Amritsar, August 19
Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with religious fervour in the city today. Parents with their tiny tots dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha thronged temples decked up with flowers and embellishments to mark the festival.
People were seen gathered outside temples in large numbers awaiting their turns. As the festivities picked up after a gap of two years due to the pandemic, this year multiple events, including dance performances, were held in temples.
Stalls selling garlands and confectionary set up outside temples were buzzing with people. Many were seen without face masks on.
Musical presentations at the ISKCON temple and the Durgiana temple by children depicting glimpses of Lord Krishna’s life were a huge draw. Traditional jhankis or mini-tableaus depicting the life and significant events from Lord Krishna’s life were put up at temples.
Langar of traditional prasad of sabudana kheer, makhan peda, singhara puri and assorted sweets were put up for devotees who thronged temples in large numbers. This year, dahi-handi events were not organised keeping in mind Covid-19 health safety guidelines that were issued due to recent spike in cases.
The schools too celebrated the festival a day earlier with the children highlighting Lord Krishna’s life through musical performances.
