Gambling den busted, guest house owner among 14 held

Gambling den busted, guest house owner among 14 held

Police recover Rs 43,500 from the guest house
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:37 PM Aug 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Beas police raided a guest house and busted a gambling den being run from there. During the raid, the police arrested 14 persons, including the owner of the guest house, identified as Prince, and recovered Rs 43,500 in cash.

Victor Singh, investigating officer (IO), said the police got specific information that Prince was running a gambling racket from his guest house. Following the tip-off, a team headed by senior police official raided the guest house.

Those arrested were identified as Vinay Kumar of Jandiala; Dalip Singh of Gehri Mandi; Sukhwinder Singh of Tangra; Ghaniya Lal of Sheikhpura Mohalla; Jaswinder Singh of Baba Bakala; Gurdeep Singh of Harike; Tilak Raj, Sultan Singh, Raju, Germanjit Singh of Tangra; and Shiv Kumar, Raman Kumar and Avtar Singh of Beas.

A case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act has been registered against them.

