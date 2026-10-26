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Home / Amritsar / Gambling dens mushroom ahead of Diwali in city; 27 held in two raids

Gambling dens mushroom ahead of Diwali in city; 27 held in two raids

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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With the Diwali festival approaching, gambling dens have become active in Amritsar.

Cops have, meanwhile, started taking action against illegal gambling activities in different parts of the city.

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In two raids, the Kotwali and Mohkampura police arrested 27 persons and seized Rs 2.59 lakh from them on Saturday.

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The Kotwali police arrested 16 persons who were allegedly gambling on the first floor of a woman's residence in Godam Mohalla. The police seized Rs 49,500 from the spot.

Similarly, acting on a tip-off, the Mohkampura police arrested 11 persons who were allegedly gambling at historic 40 Khuh Park near Jora Phatak. The police seized Rs 2.10 lakh from them.

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All accused were later released on bail.

The seizures come amid increased gambling activity ahead of Diwali, when illegal gambling sessions are reportedly organised at various locations, including hotels, resorts, farmhouses and private residences. Such activities are also reported from densely populated localities and slum areas.

Gambling parties involving high stakes are allegedly been organised by people with links to the hospitality sector and influential persons. Some sessions reportedly charge hefty entry fees, with transactions running into lakhs of rupees.

The illegal activity has also raised law and order concerns, as disputes over money have, in the past, led to violent incidents.

Concerned over this, the Civil lines police have already warned the hotel, bar and other establishment owners against allowing illegal activities on their premises ahead of Diwali.

SHO Civil Lines Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh has issued strict directions to operators of establishments falling under his jurisdiction, warning them against facilitating illegal hookah services, gambling and other unlawful activities. The move comes as the police step up vigil to prevent criminal activities during the festive season, when hotels and other establishments can be misused for illegal operations.

The SHO said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found indulging in gambling, operating hookah services illegally or facilitating any other unlawful activity.

Two years ago, several armed persons allegedly looted cash worth several lakhs of rupees from a gambling den operating in a hotel room in the Hall Gate area. The police later registered an FIR on the basis of specific inputs after the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

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