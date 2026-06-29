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Home / Amritsar / Gaming zone attack leaves youth critically wounded

Gaming zone attack leaves youth critically wounded

Ranjit Avenue area

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:37 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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CCTV grab of the attack on a youth i in the gaming zone.
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A youth was critically injured after a group of assailants allegedly attacked him inside a gaming zone in the upscale Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar late on Saturday night.
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This despite the fact that heavy police force was deputed in the area in view of the VVIPs’ movement regarding a religious programme attended by hundreds of people.

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The victim, identified as Prayash Sharma, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where doctors have described his condition as serious.

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According to preliminary investigations, Sharma was playing 8-ball pool at a club when several armed men surrounded him and launched a violent assault on him. Initial findings suggested the attack stemmed from an old personal rivalry.

During the incident, a woman receptionist, who reportedly attempted to intervene in the matter, was also assaulted.

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The CCTV footage of the attack showed the assailants repeatedly striking the victim. One attacker is seen using a heavy iron bracelet to hit Sharma on the head, while another allegedly assaulted him with the butt of a pistol, leaving him severely injured and bleeding.

Police officials said the accused fled the scene immediately after the attack. The CCTV footage was taken by cops and efforts were on to identify and arrest those involved in the attack.

Raids were being conducted at the suspected hideouts of the miscreants.

The victim's family has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and strict legal action against them. Cops registered a case and said the investigation was progressing based on the available evidence.

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