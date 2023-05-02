Gandhi Ground to have latest infra: MLA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has announced to develop Gandhi Ground for hosting international cricket matches.

He was the chief guest for the cash prize distribution function held for Amritsar cricket team which recently won the inter-district championship trophy (men’s U-25) after a gap of seven years. Praising the players for becoming the champion, the MLA said they made the city proud. He gave away cheques of Rs 9,000 each to 15 players, besides the coach of the team was also given Rs 15,000.

The MLA said our effort was to take the Amritsar Games Association to the international level. So that international matches can be held here.

For those who have been watching the affairs of the Amritsar Games Association (AGA), there was nothing new in this announcement.

Politicians tend to announce mega plans for the ground and cricket in the city, keeping in view its large fan following among people.

Way back in 2009, the then politicians announced that floodlights would be installed at Gandhi Ground to host day-night matches. However, nothing happened so far.

In 2015, then cabinet minister Anil Joshi had also announced to offer world class facilities and hosting of IPL matches at the cricket ground. The plan did not fructify either. In 2017, former BCCI selection committee chairman MSK Prasad had stated that the ground was fit to host national and international matches provided its infrastructure was expanded.