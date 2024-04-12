Gandhi Park in Tarn Taran has no proper facilities: Residents

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 11

The residents of Tarn Taran town have flayed the local civic authorities for their failure to provide required facilities at the Gandhi Municipal Park for more than two years now.

This is the only park situated in the heart of the town where the residents come for a walk in the morning and evening in large numbers.

The park is also used by public organisations and political parties to hold meetings. People also come to the park to do their yoga exercises daily.

Residents who came to the park for a morning walk on Thursday said in unison that there was no proper sanitation, neither was there any facility for lights or drinking water.

There were no sufficient benches to sit on either. They complained that there was a music system on which Gurbani, Shabad and Bhajans were played in the morning and evening but it has now become non-functional.

The residents said that they have made some arrangements for cemented benches, light system and other facilities.

The boundary wall of the park is broken which makes it easy for stray animals to enter the park. The iron grills installed on the wall have been stolen by mischievous elements.

The mini-gym is also non-functional and no efforts have been made straighten things out. Simrandeep Singh, SDM-cum- Administrator of the Municipal Council said he was aware of the situation and was taking steps to streamline things.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran