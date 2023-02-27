Gang of bank robbers caught red-handed in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 26

The Tarn Taran sadar police on Saturday caught a five-member gang of robbers red-handed, when they were trying to loot a bank situated on the Tarn Taran-Khadoor Sahib road.

Two country-made pistols, six cartridges, two sharp-edged weapons and an electric cutter have been recovered from their possession.

Sri Goindwal Sahib DSP Arun Kumar said the members of the gang had been identified as Gurmukh Singh, Manpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Bohar Singh, and Mandeep Singh, all residents of Kairon village.

The DSP said SHO Gurcharan Singh received a tip-off that a gang was planning to loot Kotak Mahindra Bank situated on Bath Road.

Acting on the tip-off, a police party cordoned off the bank and nabbed all the five robbers when they were trying to break into the bank complex by digging a hole in the rear wall.

The suspects were produced in a court on Sunday and sent into two-day police remand. The DSP said during their interrogation many cases of robbery were expected to be cracked.