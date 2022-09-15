Gang of bike thieves busted, 4 held in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

The city police busted a gang of motorcycle thieves. Four miscreants have been arrested and 20 stolen motorcycles from their possession have been recovered in the Chheharta area.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vishal, alias Karan, Harjinder Singh, alias Laddu, Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, and Gurbinder Singh, alias Gujar, residents of Panjwad Kalan village, near Jhabal in Tarn Taran.

ASI Balwinder Singh said during a routine checking at Cheharta Chowk on September 10, Vishal and Harjinder were intercepted by a police team. During checking, the police found that the registration plate of their bike was fake. After arresting and interrogating them, the police got information about four more stolen motorcycles, which were recovered. They also named two of their accomplices — Akashdeep and Gurbinder Singh. Following which, they were also arrested with four motorcycles.

After presenting the arrested accused in a court and getting police remand, they were interrogated thoroughly. A total of 20 bikes, including 15 Splendor motorcycles, three Platina motorcycles and two Pulsar motorcycles, were recovered from the accused.

A case under Sections 379, 411 and 473 of the IPC has been registered against them.